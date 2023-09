September 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Two persons were killed and one person sustained injuries when a motorcycle rammed a truck parked on the roadside near Pandalam on Saturday midnight. The deceased were identified as Vishnu and Viswajith. Amaljith, who was also riding pillion on the vehicle, sustained serious injuries in the collision The accident took place on the MC road near Manthuka around 11.30 p.m

