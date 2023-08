August 30, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Two people were killed when a jeep collided head on with a KSRTC Swift bus at Kulanada, near Pandalam, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Arunkumar 29, and Lathika 50, natives of Anchal in Kollam. The accident took place on MC Road around 10 a.m when the jeep, heading to Kottayam, rammed the bus from the opposite direction . Five more persons travelling by the jeep too sustained injuries. The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem, the police said.