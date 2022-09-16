Two killed as iron sheets fall over them from moving lorry 

Incident at Akalad, near Punnayurkulam

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 16, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons met with a tragic end after iron sheets from a moving lorry fell over them in Thrissur on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammadali Haji, 70, and Shaji, 40, of Akalad, near Punnayurkulam.

The rope used to tie the iron sheets got snapped and the sheets fell to the road when the vehicle reached Akalad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammadali Haji, who was waiting for a bus to go to his relatives’ house after the morning prayers, had sought a lift from Shaji who was riding a motorbike. The sheets fell over them as Mr. Haji was trying to get onto the bike. Local people retrieved them from under the sheets. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved. Both of them were killed on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The lorry was carrying the sheets meant for making cargo boxes from Kozhikode to Ernakulam. The driver of the lorry escaped from the scene soon after the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app