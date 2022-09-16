Two killed as iron sheets fall over them from moving lorry 

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons met with a tragic end after iron sheets from a moving lorry fell over them in Thrissur on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammadali Haji, 70, and Shaji, 40, of Akalad, near Punnayurkulam.

The rope used to tie the iron sheets got snapped and the sheets fell to the road when the vehicle reached Akalad.



Muhammadali Haji, who was waiting for a bus to go to his relatives’ house after the morning prayers, had sought a lift from Shaji who was riding a motorbike. The sheets fell over them as Mr. Haji was trying to get onto the bike. Local people retrieved them from under the sheets. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, their lives could not be saved. Both of them were killed on the spot.

The lorry was carrying the sheets meant for making cargo boxes from Kozhikode to Ernakulam. The driver of the lorry escaped from the scene soon after the accident.