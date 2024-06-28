ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as concrete roof collapses in Mavelikara

Published - June 28, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Two labourers were killed when a concrete roof of an under-construction structure collapsed at Thazhakara, near Mavelikara, in Alappuzha on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anandan,50, of Kallumala, near Mavelikara, and Suresh,55, of Chettikulangara.

The police said the accident happened around 2.30 p.m. The workers who got trapped under the debris were taken out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, their life could not be saved, said an official.

