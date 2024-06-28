Two killed as concrete roof collapses in Mavelikara

Two labourers were killed when a concrete roof of an under-construction structure collapsed at Thazhakara, near Mavelikara, in Alappuzha on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Anandan,50, of Kallumala, near Mavelikara, and Suresh,55, of Chettikulangara.

The police said the accident happened around 2.30 p.m. The workers who got trapped under the debris were taken out by Fire and Rescue Services personnel. Though they were rushed to a nearby hospital, their life could not be saved, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.