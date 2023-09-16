HamberMenu
Two killed as bike rams wall in Thiruvalla

September 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and one person sustained serious injuries when a speeding motorcycle rammed a roadside wall near Thiruvalla in the wee hours of Saturday

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Vishnu Unnikrishnan and 24-year-old Asif Arshad, both natives of Thiruvalla. Arun (25), who was also riding pillion on the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvalla.

According to police, the accident took place around 3 a.m near the Kacheripadi Junction. The driver of the motorcycle who was coming from the Taluk hospital side, lost control and rammed the wall.

The police have registered a case.

