Two killed and three others injured by speeding pickup van in Kannur

Victims were standing on the roadside when the incident took place

Two people were killed and three others were injured by a speeding pickup van near the Kannapuram bridge here on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the deceased were K.T. Abdul Samad, 72, a resident near Pappinisseri West Juma Masjid, and M. Noufal, 37, from Kannapuram. The incident took place at 6.45 a.m.

They were standing on the roadside when the pickup van coming from Mangaluru, laden with a digital board, lost control and hit them. Though locals rushed them to a private hospital in Cherukunnu, the doctor declared them brought dead.

Three others were also injured in the incident and they are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The driver of the vehicle, M.C. Dikshith, a resident of Kozhikode, was later arrested by the police and charged under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.