Two killed after car falls into stream at Kumarakom

The identities of the victims, believed to be from Maharashtra, have not yet been confirmed

Published - September 23, 2024 10:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two people, including a woman, were killed when the car they were traveling in plunged into a stream near Kaippuzhamuttu in Kumarakom late Monday night. A search is on for a third passenger who was reportedly in the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 8.45 p.m. when the car veered off the road and fell into the stream. The identities of the victims, believed to be from Maharashtra, have not yet been confirmed.

Local residents, who rushed to the scene on hearing the sound, initiated rescue operation and were soon joined by the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. After an intense search in the waterbody, the car was retrieved about 45 minutes later.

Though being rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, the passengers could not be saved.

Authorities suspect that the victims may have been relying on Google Maps for directions, leading them astray and causing them to veer off the road and into the stream. It was reported that the passengers were en route to Ernakulam from Kumarakom.

