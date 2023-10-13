ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed after autorickshaw catches fire following accident

October 13, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed after a CNG-powered autorickshaw they were travelling in caught fire following a collision with a speeding bus at 6th Mile at Koothuparamba in Kannur on Friday around 9 p.m.

Both the auto driver and the passenger died in the accident. Eyewitnesses said the bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

Preliminary investigation point to the possibility of the collision causing a fuel leak in the autorickshaw, which suddenly caught fire.

Both the victims are residents of Kannancode in Thalassery. The police identified the dead as Shajeesh, son of Kumaran, and P. Abhilash, son of Kannan. The bodies were taken to the Thalassery General Hospital for further formalities.

