Two killed, 3 injured as car crashes into road barrier

Woman, son killed in accident at Injappara Junction, near Koodal, along the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road

Published - September 21, 2024 08:02 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were killed, and three others sustained serious injuries when a car crashed into a road barrier near Kalanjoor on Saturday. The victims were identified as Vasathi, 50, a native of Marthandam, Tamil Nadu, and her son Vipin. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. at the Injappara junction, near Koodal, along the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road.

Vasathi and her family were returning to Marthandam after seeing off her son Sumith, who had left for the Maldives from Nedumbassery airport. Vipin, who was driving the car, was trapped in the mangled remains of the vehicle and the rescuers had to cut open the vehicle to take him out. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College, Konni, for treatment.

Several accidents

The Konni stretch of the Punalur-Muvattupuzha road has witnessed several accidents over the past year, with over 10 fatalities. Police attribute the frequent accidents to speeding and reckless driving.

0 / 0
