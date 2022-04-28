Two kids drown in Meenachil

Two 15-year-old boys, who had gone for a swim along with friends in the Meenachil, drowned here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Naveen and Amal, both natives of Ettumanur. The incident took place at the Pallikunnil kadavu, near Peroor, around 1 p.m. when a group of four boys had reached the bathing ghat here to swim.

Both Naveen and Amal, who entered the waterbody, were swept away by strong currents even as their friends raised an alarm. A few locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation though to no avail.

The dead bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College, Kottayam.