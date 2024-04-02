ADVERTISEMENT

Two keralites tricked into Russia brought back to Delhi

April 02, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Keralites who were tricked into Russia to fight the war against Ukraine have been brought back to New Delhi following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Russia. David Muthappan, a resident of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, was repatriated recently, while Prince Sebastian of Anchuthengu reached the national capital on Monday. They will be brought back to the State once formalities related to investigation agencies are complete. 

The parents of Mr. Sebastain reached out to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), to facilitate the travel of Mr. Sebastain from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram. The agency has assured financial assistance for the travel of the returnees. The Union government is in touch with Russian authorities for the early release of two more Keralites stuck in Russia, along with other Indians. 

