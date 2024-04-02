GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two keralites tricked into Russia brought back to Delhi

April 02, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two Keralites who were tricked into Russia to fight the war against Ukraine have been brought back to New Delhi following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Russia. David Muthappan, a resident of Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram, was repatriated recently, while Prince Sebastian of Anchuthengu reached the national capital on Monday. They will be brought back to the State once formalities related to investigation agencies are complete. 

The parents of Mr. Sebastain reached out to NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), to facilitate the travel of Mr. Sebastain from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram. The agency has assured financial assistance for the travel of the returnees. The Union government is in touch with Russian authorities for the early release of two more Keralites stuck in Russia, along with other Indians. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.