Two Keralites stranded in Russia to be repatriated soon

March 26, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, who were lured to Russia with the prospect of jobs as security guards but made to fight against Ukraine, will fly back to Kerala soon. Prince Sebastian and David Muthappan, both natives of Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, were contacted by Indian Embassy officials in Moscow, and they would be repatriated to Kerala soon, said sources.

Mr. Sebastian also confirmed to the media that he was contacted by the Embassy officials, and they assured him that the steps to repatriate them would be sped up.

Mr. Sebastain was grievously injured when he was taken to Ukraine along with his two cousins to fight against the Ukrainian forces. Though he was shifted back to Russia, his cousins still remain in the war zone. It is suspected that more youths from the country were taken to Russia by agents after being offered security jobs there. A CBI investigation is under way to check human trafficking and nab the perpetrators of the crime.

