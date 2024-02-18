ADVERTISEMENT

Two Keralites arrested on charge of online fraud

February 18, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Police have arrested two Keralites in connection with a case where a chartered accountant had lost ₹2.25 crore to fraudsters posing as Customs and CBI officers.

The accused have been identified as Rejinas Remi and Ashiq, both from Thamarassery, Kozhikode.

The Cyber Police had earlier nabbed four of the accused in this case from Rajasthan and two others from Mumbai. The accused, posed as Customs officers, had contacted the chartered accountant and informed him that drugs were found in a parcel that arrived for him at the Mumbai airport. They said that the case would be transferred to the CBI.

One of the accused had then contacted the victim posing as a CBI officer and threatened to part with the money via a series of online transfers.

