GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Keralites arrested on charge of online fraud

February 18, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Police have arrested two Keralites in connection with a case where a chartered accountant had lost ₹2.25 crore to fraudsters posing as Customs and CBI officers.

The accused have been identified as Rejinas Remi and Ashiq, both from Thamarassery, Kozhikode.

The Cyber Police had earlier nabbed four of the accused in this case from Rajasthan and two others from Mumbai. The accused, posed as Customs officers, had contacted the chartered accountant and informed him that drugs were found in a parcel that arrived for him at the Mumbai airport. They said that the case would be transferred to the CBI.

One of the accused had then contacted the victim posing as a CBI officer and threatened to part with the money via a series of online transfers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.