Two Kerala Ministers test positive

Two more Kerala Ministers— Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani and Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel — tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

Though Mr. Mani does not have any serious symptoms other than fatigue and lack of appetite, he has been admitted to the VIP room at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in consideration of his age and pre-existing health issues. He had undergone two neuro surgical procedures in the recent past.

Staff in quarantine

The Minister’s personal staff have also been advised to go into quarantine.

Dr. Jaleel has been put in home isolation and care at his own official residence and his condition is stable.

Three other Ministers had contracted COVID-19 earlier. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, and Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, have since recovered from the disease.