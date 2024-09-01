Two Kerala judges move SC against their exclusion from list for appointment as HC judges

The selection of High Court judges from Kerala has once again run into controversy with two senior district judges moving the Supreme Court against their exclusion from the list and the inclusion of some others, whom they term as ineligible.

P.P. Saidalavi and K.T. Nizar Ahamad, senior judicial officers, moved the petition challenging the decision of the collegium of the Kerala High Court that did not consider them for the post. The representations to the Chief Justice of India had not evoked any response.

The judges, represented by lawyer Deepak Prakash, pointed out that they had no other choice but to approach the top court to get their grievance redressed. They complained that while their names were not recommended, the collegium recommended the names of those who were not even eligible to be considered as High Court judges on the date on which the vacancies arose.

Two lists

Interestingly, the Kerala collegium had earlier sent two lists of judges to be elevated to the High Court. While the then Chief Justice of Kerala and one member of the collegium together forwarded a list, another member of the collegium forwarded a separate list to the Supreme Court collegium.

In their petitions, Mr. Saidalavi and Mr. Ahamad stated that they were not seeking appointment as High Court judges as a matter of right, but “merely seek equality and fairness of opportunities, especially when names which were not eligible at the relevant time have been recommended, while not even considering the petitioners.” The two judges pointed out that they “were duly eligible and qualified for being recommended and their consequent appointment” as the judges of the High Court.

Without consultation

The judges stated that the collegium recommended the names of four persons, without even considering them, though none of them was eligible. They also pointed out that though the collegium had recommended Mr. Saidalavi to be considered as a judge in February 2023, he was not appointed as no vacancy existed. This showed that he was eligible. The latest recommendation of the collegium suffered from a lack of effective consultation and warranted the interference of the top court, they argued.