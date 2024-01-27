GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two Kerala HC officials suspended for alleged derogatory references against PM in a skit

January 27, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An assistant registrar and a court keeper of Kerala High Court were placed under suspension pending enquiry on Saturday, following a complaint that there were derogatory references and criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters in a stage show held on Friday at the High Court auditorium in connection with the Republic Day celebrations.

Those suspended by the court’s Registrar General P. Krishna Kumar are assistant registrar Sudhish T A and court keeper Sudheesh P M.

Mr Sudhish is said to have written the dialogues of a skit that was staged on the occasion of Republic Day, which reportedly had a character who resembled Mr Modi. It also took a jibe at cow dung.

The action against the two officials followed a complaint made by Bharatiya Abhibhashaka Parishad and Legal Cell. In addition the Registrar (Vigilance) has been directed to do a detailed probe on the incident and the Registrar (Administration) the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

