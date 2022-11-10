Two KAAPA prisoners injured in clash in Kannur central jail

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clash that broke out in the Kannur Central Jail, two prisoners charged under the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) were injured on Thursday morning.

The injured, Sijo (36) and Shafique (38), were admitted to the Kannur district hospital for treatment.

The two, housed in block 10 of the jail, were attacked by a group of prisoners from the third block.

A team formed to investigate the growing crime inside the central jail has been entrusted with the investigation.