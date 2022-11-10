Two KAAPA prisoners injured in clash in Kannur central jail

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
November 10, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clash that broke out in the Kannur Central Jail, two prisoners charged under the Kerala Antisocial Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) were injured on Thursday morning.

The injured, Sijo (36) and Shafique (38), were admitted to the Kannur district hospital for treatment.

The two, housed in block 10 of the jail, were attacked by a group of prisoners from the third block.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team formed to investigate the growing crime inside the central jail has been entrusted with the investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app