ADVERTISEMENT

Two instalments of social security pensions to be disbursed from Tuesday

April 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The instalments constitute the pending payments for October and November 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will begin the distribution of two instalments of social security and welfare board pensions from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pensioners will receive ₹3,200 each, which constitutes the pension payments for two months.

Earlier, the government had announced that two instalments would be released before Vishu. The instalments constitute the pending payments for October and November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government had released one pending instalment last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

All pensioners who have completed the mustering exercise will receive the money. It will be paid through bank accounts to pensioners who have provided them. Cooperatives will distribute the pensions to those who have opted for direct-to-home distribution.

Kerala needs close to ₹900 crore to meet the monthly commitment on social security pensions and welfare board pensions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US