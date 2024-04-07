GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Two instalments of social security pensions to be disbursed from Tuesday

The instalments constitute the pending payments for October and November 2023

April 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will begin the distribution of two instalments of social security and welfare board pensions from Tuesday.

The pensioners will receive ₹3,200 each, which constitutes the pension payments for two months.

Earlier, the government had announced that two instalments would be released before Vishu. The instalments constitute the pending payments for October and November 2023.

The State government had released one pending instalment last month.

All pensioners who have completed the mustering exercise will receive the money. It will be paid through bank accounts to pensioners who have provided them. Cooperatives will distribute the pensions to those who have opted for direct-to-home distribution.

Kerala needs close to ₹900 crore to meet the monthly commitment on social security pensions and welfare board pensions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.