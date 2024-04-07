Two instalments of social security pensions to be disbursed from Tuesday

April 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government will begin the distribution of two instalments of social security and welfare board pensions from Tuesday.

The pensioners will receive ₹3,200 each, which constitutes the pension payments for two months.

Earlier, the government had announced that two instalments would be released before Vishu. The instalments constitute the pending payments for October and November 2023.

The State government had released one pending instalment last month.

All pensioners who have completed the mustering exercise will receive the money. It will be paid through bank accounts to pensioners who have provided them. Cooperatives will distribute the pensions to those who have opted for direct-to-home distribution.

Kerala needs close to ₹900 crore to meet the monthly commitment on social security pensions and welfare board pensions.