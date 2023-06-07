Two injured in leopard attack in Wayanad

June 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

Two persons were injured in a leopard attack at Mannundi Kunnu under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday evening.

The injured are Madhavan, 47, and Ravi, 32, of the Mannundi tribal hamlet in the Tholpetty forest range of the sanctuary.

While the two were returning to their hamlet after grazing goats in the area, the predator attacked them, sanctuary sources said.

They were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical college Hospital at Mananthavady with injuries.

However, the leopard died later. It is suspected that the animal had sustained deep injuries in a territorial fight with another leopard, the sources added.

