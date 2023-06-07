HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two injured in leopard attack in Wayanad

The animal dies after sustaining deep injuries reportedly in a territorial fight with another leopard

June 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were injured in a leopard attack at Mannundi Kunnu under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday evening.

The injured are Madhavan, 47, and Ravi, 32, of the Mannundi tribal hamlet in the Tholpetty forest range of the sanctuary.

While the two were returning to their hamlet after grazing goats in the area, the predator attacked them, sanctuary sources said.

They were admitted to the Wayanad Government Medical college Hospital at Mananthavady with injuries.

However, the leopard died later. It is suspected that the animal had sustained deep injuries in a territorial fight with another leopard, the sources added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.