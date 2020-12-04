Two injured in grenade blast in Kasaragod

A policeman and an employee of the AR camp were injured when a grenade exploded on Friday while removing materials from a training site in Kasaragod district. The injured have been identified as Sudhakaran, 45, a civil police officer at the AR camp, Kanhangad, and Pavithran, 45.

Sudhakaran was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital with facial injuries and Pavithran to Kasaragod General Hospital. The incident took place around 9 a.m.

The training was held on Thursday at the District Armed Police Camp Grounds as part of measures to ensure security during local body elections.