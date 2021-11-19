Kerala

Two injured in elephant attack

Two persons sustained injuries in an elephant attack at Mathur Vayal near Panamaram on Friday morning.

The injured are Shilpa, 22, of Anhalil and Pathrose, 45, of Thamarachiranear Pallikkunnu, who were injured, were admitted to the Wayanad Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

While Shilpa and her father Sivaraman were travelling on a bike around 6 a.m., the lone tusker attacked them. When they tried to escape, the elephant charged at Shilpa. However, Sivaraman managed to escape.

Pathrose was attacked by the tusker when he made loud noises to distract the animal from attacking the duo, Forest department sources said.

Later, the animal entered a private coffee plantation, but Forest officials drove it into Ammani forest.


