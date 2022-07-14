Two injured in elephant attack in Palakkad

Two men were injured in an elephant attack on the Nelliyampathy ghat road in Palakkad on Wednesday night.

The incident happened when A.D. Thomas, 56, a textile merchant from Ollur, and his relative T.J. Thomas, 58, from Perambra were returning from Nelliyampathy on a motorcycle when they confronted a small herd of elephants at a curve on the road.

One of the elephants charged at them and damaged their motorbike. Both the men fell on the road and were tossed by the elephant. They were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Thrissur.