Two injured in bomb attack

Published - July 07, 2024 08:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two people were injured in a country bomb attack borne out of suspected gang rivalry near Kazhakuttam on Sunday.

The youths, Akhil, 23, and Vivek, 27, sustained significant injuries when a group of four motorcycle-borne masked men hurled bombs at them at Nehru Junction around 11.30 a.m.

The City police have commenced an investigation against Thumba native Suni, a history-sheeter, who is suspected to have masterminded the attack. The investigators have identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage recovered from the area.

Both the injured persons too have been involved in various cases, with Akhil receiving bail after being arrested under provisions of Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) recently. The duo had gone to visit their friend, Shameer, when the incident took place.

