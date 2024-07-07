Two injured in bomb attack

Two people were injured in a country bomb attack borne out of suspected gang rivalry near Kazhakuttam on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youths, Akhil, 23, and Vivek, 27, sustained significant injuries when a group of four motorcycle-borne masked men hurled bombs at them at Nehru Junction around 11.30 a.m.

The City police have commenced an investigation against Thumba native Suni, a history-sheeter, who is suspected to have masterminded the attack. The investigators have identified the perpetrators based on CCTV footage recovered from the area.

Both the injured persons too have been involved in various cases, with Akhil receiving bail after being arrested under provisions of Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) recently. The duo had gone to visit their friend, Shameer, when the incident took place.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.