Two injured as wild elephant attacks auto in Wayanad

17 June 2021 12:29 IST

Two persons travelling on an autorickshaw suffered injuries when a wild elephant attacked their vehicle at Vellancherry on the Panavally-Kattikulam road on Thursday morning.

Suresh Komath, 36, the driver of the vehicle, and Shyamala, 60, have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Mananthavady.

They were going to Mananthavady when they came under attack from the elephant around 6 a.m., Forest Department sources said. The animal pushed the autorickshaw with its trunk and moved on as the vehicle turned over.

Each year, at the advent of monsoon, the area, under the North Wayanad Forest Division, witnesses a spurt in cases of human-wildlife conflict, villagers said.