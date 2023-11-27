ADVERTISEMENT

Two injured as DYFI, YC activists clash at Kunnamangalam

November 27, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Two Youth Congress workers who sustained injuries in the clash at Kunnamangalam undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A clash broke out between activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress (YC) at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Sunday following alleged attempts by a few Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) workers to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Two YC workers who sustained injuries were hospitalised. The Kunnamangalam police have taken six persons into custody in connection with the incident. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K. Jayanth alleged that the attack was spearheaded by a group of DYFI workers. He also accused the Chief Minister of promoting violence in the name of Navakerala Sadas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US