Two injured as DYFI, YC activists clash at Kunnamangalam

November 27, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

A clash broke out between activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Youth Congress (YC) at Kunnamangalam in Kozhikode on Sunday following alleged attempts by a few Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) workers to wave black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Two YC workers who sustained injuries were hospitalised. The Kunnamangalam police have taken six persons into custody in connection with the incident. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K. Jayanth alleged that the attack was spearheaded by a group of DYFI workers. He also accused the Chief Minister of promoting violence in the name of Navakerala Sadas.