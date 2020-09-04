Two injured as crude bomb explodes

Two persons were injured when a crude bomb they were allegedly making exploded at Ponniyam in Kathirur here.

The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. They suffered injuries in both their hands and eyes. Both of them were shifted to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital. Details of the injured are not known.

Sources said there were tension between the BJP and the CPI(M) in the region along Paramkunnu adjoining Ponniyam for the past few days.

A police team comprising Thalassery Dy.SP reached the spot and started an inquiry.

Apparently, the incident took place a day after the District Collector had convened an all-party meeting in the wake of a series of attacks in the district during the last few days.