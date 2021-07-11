Two injured as celebrations over Argentina’s win spill over to roads in Kerala’s Malappuram

Youngsters suffer severe burns from crackers

The celebrations of Argentina’s victory over Brazil in the Copa America final took a horrible turn in the district on Sunday morning when two youngsters suffered severe burns from crackers.

The accident took place at Tanalur Chungam near Tirur when the crackers misfired and set blaze to Ijaz Kannarayil and Siraj Puchengal. Members of the Tanalur Socio Economic Cultural Organisation (TESCO), the youngsters were bursting crackers while sitting on their scooter.

When Ijaz suffered burns on his back, Siraj was wounded on his thighs. The scooter’s seat was also burned. Both Ijaz and Siraj were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Celebrations spilled on to the roads early in the morning across the district on Sunday after Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0. Youngsters and children were seen cheering loudly as they rode their bikes in jubilations.

Wearing Argentina’s blue-and-white jersey, they rejoiced in groups large and small, unmindful of the COVID-19 restrictions. Lockdown or no lockdown, the youngsters took the early morning advantage as policemen were still at home.

Many were busy executing their bets on Sunday morning. The videos of some youngsters breaking their phones and some others tonsuring their heads after losing their bets became viral on social media. Several of them provided the weekend’s comic relief for social media users.

The video clip of two elderly men quarrelling and coming to near-blows over Brazil’s loss to Argentina also became viral within a couple of hours. The photo of a man in Brazil jersey who was forced to shave off half his moustache also was doing the rounds. The man was said to be from Areekode.