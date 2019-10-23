Two infants die after falling into well

Two six-month-old children died after falling into well in two separate incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first case, a 36-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the well along with her six-month-old girl child in an apparent bid to end life at Nalampeedika near Chakkarakkal here.

While Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to rescue the woman, identified as Prasheena, 36, with minor injuries, the child was declared brought dead by doctors.

According to the police, the deceased was the daughter of K. Rajeevan of Nalampeedika and Prasheena of Cheruvanchery.

The incident came to the notice of Rajeevan around 7 a.m., and he alerted neighbours.

Soon the rescue personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the woman.

Prasheena is undergoing treatment at the Kannur Medical College. The body of the child was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said the woman had tied the child to her waist before jumping into the well. A case has been registered, and investigation is on, they added.

Child falls into well

In another incident, a six-month-old died after she accidentally fell into the well from the hands of her mother while the latter was drawing water.

According to the police, the deceased was the daughter of Nishanth and Monima of Valiyaparambu.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Hearing the screams of the woman, neighbours alerted the fire force who rushed to the scene. However, the child could not be rescued.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000, and Direction Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH) - 1056.