Two, including scribe, test positive for Sars-CoV-2 in Kasaragod

Two persons, including a journalist, were tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old resident of Chemmanadu and a 24-year-old journalist with a private news channel were diagnosed with the disease. Both got infected through contact.

Dr. A.T. Manoj, District Surveillance Officer, said samples were randomly collected from journalists. Of the total 15 media persons tested, one was positive. Interestingly, the journalist had shown no symptoms, he pointed out.

“We have asked the journalist to provide details about the places he had visited in the last 14 days,” Dr. Manoj said. Besides, three persons working with him, including the cameraman and driver, and other journalists of the channel have been instructed to go on self-quarantine, he added.

The infected journalist might have visited several places and attended meetings. It is important to ascertain from where he contracted the disease,” he observed.

With the addition of the new cases, 13 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the district. As many as 1,930 persons are under observation, including 1,901 in home quarantine and 29 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, 59 persons completed their observation period, and three were discharged from the COVID-19 treatment centre in Kasaragod on Wednesday.