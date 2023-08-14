ADVERTISEMENT

Two incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala

August 14, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Kannur

Stones were pelted on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express on August 13 evening, said the officials

PTI

Two incidents of stone pelting on trains were reported from Kannur district in northern Kerala, Railway officials said on August 14.

According to the officials, stones were pelted on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express when the trains reached a region between Kannur South and Valapattanam in the district on Sunday evening.

The incidents occurred in a span of 20 minutes between 7.10 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said none of the passengers were injured in the incidents.

However, the windowpane glass of the AC coaches of both trains was found damaged, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Railway police combed the locality on Sunday night and took four people into custody. However, their role in the incident can only be ascertained after an investigation, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Kannur

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US