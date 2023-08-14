HamberMenu
Two incidents of stone pelting on trains in Kerala

Stones were pelted on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express on August 13 evening, said the officials

August 14, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - Kannur

PTI

Two incidents of stone pelting on trains were reported from Kannur district in northern Kerala, Railway officials said on August 14.

According to the officials, stones were pelted on the Mangaluru-Chennai Superfast Express and Netravati Express when the trains reached a region between Kannur South and Valapattanam in the district on Sunday evening.

The incidents occurred in a span of 20 minutes between 7.10 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., they said.

Officials said none of the passengers were injured in the incidents.

However, the windowpane glass of the AC coaches of both trains was found damaged, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, Railway police combed the locality on Sunday night and took four people into custody. However, their role in the incident can only be ascertained after an investigation, they added.

