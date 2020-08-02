Two in Kasaragod and one in Kannur die of COVID-19

Two persons in Kasaragod and one in Kannur tested positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday. The samples of all the patients has been sent to virology lab in Alapuzha for further testing.
A 40-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID-19 died in Kannur Medical College Hospital on Sunday.
The deceased Sajith, a resident of Munderi Panchayat died in the hospital after he failed to respond to the treatment. His samples have been taken and send to the Alapuzha Virology lab for further confirmation
According to the health department, he was admitted with severe respiratory infection with septic and had diabetic complications. Though he was found negative when admitted on July 14, the antigen test conducted on 27 found him positive for the disease.
Two persons from Kasaragod district who were getting treatment at the private hospital and found positive for COVID-19 died on Sunday.
The 76-year-old Assainar Haji, a resident of Thrikaripur, tested positive on July 23, while undergoing treatment at the Kannur MIMS hospital.
District Surveillance Officer A T Manoj, said the patients was suffering from chronic kidney disease and had undergone bypass surgery.
While another person, a 73-year-old Shehar Banu, a resident of Mangalpady, died at a private hospital, where she was admitted on 28 July and tested positive for the disease on 31 July. She was suffering from Cancer. The samples would be sent to further investigation, he added.
