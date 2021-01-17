Two hydel projects to be ready by May

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 January 2021 18:46 IST

These are among eight delayed projects likely to be commissioned in 2021-22

Two delayed hydel projects of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), with a combined installed capacity of 84 megawatts (MW), are expected to be ready for commissioning in May this year.

While one generator of the 60 MW Pallivasal extension scheme will be operational by then, the 24 MW Bhoothathankettu small hydro electric project (SHEP) also will be ready for power generation, according to the Power Department.

Work is progressing at a brisk pace on both projects, which are among eight delayed hydel projects that the KSEB hopes to commission in 2021-22. According to department officials, 98% of civil works and 86.17% of electromechanical works on the 24 MW Bhoothathankettu scheme have been completed.

The annual generation expected from the SHEP is 83.5 million units (MU). The Bhoothathankettu project banks on the controlled release of water from Lower Periyar and Idamalayar under the Periyar valley irrigation project for power generation. The project was initially tendered in October 2013, with a December 2015 deadline for commissioning.

The Pallivasal extension scheme (60 MW/153.9 MU) will be partially commissioned by May. According to the KSEB officials, the first generator is expected to be operationalised by then. The extension scheme seeks to utilise the available water at the Pallivasal hydel project, the oldest hydel project in the State.

The Pallivasal extension scheme too had been held up for several years, plagued by technical and geological issues. The scheme should have been ready for power generation in March 2011 as per the initial agreement signed in 2007. The two projects and six other smaller hydel projects are scheduled for completion in 2021-22.

As per the State Budget, the KSEB also plans to kick off work on 13 SHEPs in 2021-22.