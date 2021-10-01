Two hydel projects in Kerala to be ready next year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 October 2021 19:25 IST

Thottiyar, Poringalkuthu extension scheme hit by delays

Two hydroelectric projects of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which were hit by delays, are expected to be commissioned early next year.

The 40 MW Thottiyar project in Idukki is expected to be completed by May next year, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said after reviewing the progress of work on Friday.

The 24 MW Poringalkuthu extension scheme in Thrissur district is likely to be ready for commissioning in February. The Power Department and the KSEB have been placing thrust on small hydel projects for increasing internal power generation capacity.

Work on the Thottiyar project was kicked off in 2009, and that on the Poringalkuthu extension scheme in 2011, according to KSEB officials. More than 70% of the work has been completed.

Forest clearance

Following delays, the Thottiyar project was re-tendered and the contract for executing the remaining civil and hydro-mechanical works was awarded in 2018. The Poringalkuthu extension scheme was hit by delays in obtaining forest clearance.

The Minister said on Friday that the Power Department had drawn up schedules for the completion of hydel projects. All hydel projects on which work was in progress would be completed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Krishnankutty said.