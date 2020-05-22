Two houses destroyed in elephant attack

A herd of elephants destroyed two houses at Aranappara near Tholpetty in the district in the wee hours of Friday.

The houses of Thimman at Naikatty Kattunayakka tribal hamlet under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) and Ayisha of Cholayil at Aranappara under the North Wayanad forest division were partially destroyed by the herd.

On receiving information, a team of Forest officials rushed to the spot. They were detained by a group of villagers, who demanded protection from recurring wildlife attacks and adequate compensation for the losses.

Later, V. Ratheesh, Forest Range Officer, Begur range, and P. Sunilkumar, assistant wildlife warden, WWS, held a discussion with the villagers and assured them that adequate compensation would be given to the house owners and steps would be adopted to mitigate man-animal conflict in the area.