Two houses destroyed, 39 damaged in Alappuzha

Intermittent rain accompanied by squally winds that lashed Alappuzha since Monday destroyed two houses and damaged another 39 dwellings in different parts of the district. Many of the houses suffered damage after trees fell on them.

A woman and her 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries when the roof sheet of their house at Kakkazhom, near Ambalappuzha, was blown off in the early hours of Wednesday. The sheet fell on the compound of the neighbour’s house. Four other members of the family who were sleeping in another room at the time escaped unhurt.

The district administration opened one relief camp in Chengannur taluk. As of Wednesday evening, 12 people from three families were residing in the camp.

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side led to waterlogging in the Kuttanad and upper Kuttanad regions. Floodwaters entered several houses in Thalavady, Muttar, and Edathua among other places. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high on the day. Officials, however, said there was no panic situation and they were closely monitoring water levels in rivers in the region.

Waterlogging has also been reported from low-lying areas in Cherthala and other parts of the district. People living along the coastline are on the edge after being hit by high tidal waves.

Officials said the agriculture sector has suffered a loss to the tune of ₹2.58 crore in the past two days. Scores of trees and power poles were uprooted in different parts of the district. The Kerala State Electricity Board incurred a loss of ₹98.82 lakh.

District Collector Alex Varghese has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadis in Cherthala taluk on Thursday. Exams will be held as per schedule.

Student killed in wall collapse

A 14-year-old student died when the compound wall of a house collapsed at Arattuvazhi in Alappuzha municipality on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Alfayaz Ali. Sources said the victim was heading home on a bicycle after attending tuition classes when the wall collapsed on him. He was a Class IX student at Lajanathul Muhammadiya School, Alappuzha. Municipal authorities said they had recently served a notice on the owner of the house to demolish the wall after it was found to be in a dilapidated state.