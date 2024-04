April 24, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Cantonment police arrested two persons with alleged possession of 1.11 grams of MDMA on Tuesday.

The police identified the accused as Muhammed Syed, 38, of Vallakkadavu, and Shebeer, 40, of Kamaleswaram. They were nabbed by the team that included officials of the Shadow police from an apartment located at a a short distance from both the Secretariat and the Cantonment police station.

The duo is suspected to have brought the contraband for supply in the city.

