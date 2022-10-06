Two held with MDMA

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police said on Wednesday that it has seized around 9 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA from two men during inspections carried out as part of an anti-narcotics drive. The men were identified as Arun, 25, of Beemapally East, and Sony, 25 of Fathima Matha Road, Vallakadavu. They were arrested by the Special Action Group against Organised Crime (SAGOC) with the help of the Poonthura and Valiyathura police. The city police is organising inspections as part of the anti-narcotics 'Yodhav' campaign. The MDMA was kept hidden in small packets. City Police Commission Sparjan Kumar said the public can tip off the police regarding the sale and use of narcotic substance on the WhatsApp number 9995966666.