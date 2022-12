December 08, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KANNUR

The Iritty police arrested two members of a gang from Ulliyil, who were buying MDMA, a psychoactive drug from Nigerians reportedly distributing it in the district. The drug was worth ₹10 lakh.

During a vehicle inspection near the Iriti Kootupuzha bridge in Kannur, S.M. Jazeer, 42, and P.K. Shameer, 39, natives of Ulliyil, were arrested by the Kannur Rural District Anti-Narcotics Squad (DANSAF) and the Iritty police.

They were under surveillance for over a month.