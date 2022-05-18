Two held with MDMA, LSD stamps

The police have arrested two people with psychotropic substances from Kareelakulangara, near Kayamkulam.

The arrested have been identified as Zakeer (26) of Keerikkad, Kayamkulam, and Muneer (25) of Randamkutti, Kayamkulam.

The police seized 90 grams of MDMA and 10 LSD stamps from them.

They were taken in custody in a joint operation carried out by the Kareelakulangara police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

Officials said the value of the MDMA seized was around ₹4.5 lakhs in the market and that of LSD was ₹1 lakh.