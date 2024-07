Two persons were arrested with 148.05 grams of MDMA at Kattikulam in Wayanad on Thursday morning.

A police team led by Thirunelly sub inspector Mini Mol arrested Habeeb Rahman, 45, of Thamarassery in Kozhikode and Dileep, 36, of Eranad in Malappuram while they were allegedly trying to transport the contraband in a car.

The trio reportedly revealed to the police that they had bought the drug from Karnataka. The car used for transportation of the drug was also seized.

