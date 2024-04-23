GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two held with MDMA in Wayanad

April 23, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A team of excise special squad arrested two Karnataka natives with 100 grams of MDMA at Tholpetty excise checkpost on the Kerala-Karnataka border on April 23 (Tuesday) morning.

Those arrested were identified as Farooq, 33, from Kolchar and A.H. Siddique, 32, from Sullia, Dakshina Kannada, in Karnataka. The duo was allegedly transporting the drug from Bengaluru to Malappuram in a car. The vehicle used for the purpose was also seized.

The accused will be produced at the First Class Magistrate Court at Mananthavady.

