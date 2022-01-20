Two held with MDMA, cocaine at Porur

MALAPPURAM

20 January 2022 20:57 IST

An Excise team seized drugs valued at ₹1 crore from two persons at Porur near Wandoor on Thursday. Salahuddin, 42, from Bengaluru, and Mujeeb Rahman, 40, from Porur were arrested.

The Excise team raided a rented quarters following a tip-off. Two others escaped from the house.

Excise officials said that among the drugs seized were 38 gm of MDMA and 121 gm of cocaine. A car used by the duo was also seized. The drugs were brought from Bengaluru.

