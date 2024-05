The Sreekaryam police arrested two persons with alleged possession of 10 grams of ganja each on Saturday.

The accused, John Lawrence of Prasanth Nagar and Jithin of Cheruvakkal, were jointly apprehended by the Sreekaryam police and District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) in separate cases.

The arrests were made under the Operation AAG and D-Hunt initiated by Kerala Police to curb violence and proliferation of drugs.