Two held with 137 kg of ganja

A special squad of the Excise department busted a drug racket by arresting two alleged peddlers with 137 kg of ganja near Vellarada late Friday.

The sleuths arrested Niyas of Thanjavur and Sameer Khan of Kollam following a tip-off after flagging down their car at Pannimala. Several sacks of the contraband were recovered from the vehicle.

According to official sources, the ganja is suspected to have been sourced from Andhra Pradesh and brought for illicit sale among school and college students.